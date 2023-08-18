Defense dominated as Chardon pitched a 35-0 shutout of Chesterland West Geauga in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Chardon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Chesterland West Geauga after the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.