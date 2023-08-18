Dayton Centerville eventually beat Liberty Township Lakota East 30-12 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Dayton Centerville and Liberty Township Lakota East were both scoreless.

The Elks registered a 14-12 advantage at halftime over the Thunderhawks.

Dayton Centerville stormed to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Elks’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 1-0 points differential.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.