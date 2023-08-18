Canton South didn’t flinch, finally repelling St. Clairsville 42-40 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for St. Clairsville, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Canton South through the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Canton South darted in front of St. Clairsville 28-21 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 19-14 in the final quarter.

The last time St. Clairsville and Canton South played in a 48-34 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

