Bluffton scored early and often in a 42-7 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Bluffton thundered in front of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 42-7.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

