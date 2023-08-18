Aurora rallied over Twinsburg for an inspiring 17-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Twinsburg, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Aurora through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Aurora and Twinsburg were both scoreless.

The Tigers’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 17-0 by the Green Men.

The last time Aurora and Twinsburg played in a 42-23 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.