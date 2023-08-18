New Philadelphia dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 42-21 victory over Louisville at New Philadelphia High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Louisville started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over New Philadelphia at the end of the first quarter.

The Quakers’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Leopards at the intermission.

New Philadelphia moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Quakers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 final quarter, too.

