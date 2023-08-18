Grove City Christian earned a convincing 42-6 win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Grove City Christian roared in front of Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a huge 42-6 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Grove City Christian and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian played in a 42-16 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

