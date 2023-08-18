Crooksville scored early and often in a 59-7 win over Lancaster Fisher Catholic during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Crooksville a 24-7 lead over Lancaster Fisher Catholic.

The Ceramics registered a 46-7 advantage at intermission over the Irish.

Crooksville breathed fire to a 59-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

