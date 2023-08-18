Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans cut in front to start, but Portsmouth Sciotoville East answered the challenge to collect a 42-30 victory in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Last season, Portsmouth Sciotoville East and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

