Richmond Edison grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Woodsfield Monroe Central in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Richmond Edison darted in front of Woodsfield Monroe Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a close 21-14 gap over the Seminoles at halftime.

Richmond Edison charged to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Richmond Edison and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 42-8 game on Aug. 18, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.