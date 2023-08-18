A suffocating defense helped East Liverpool handle Minerva 50-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

East Liverpool opened with a 20-0 advantage over Minerva through the first quarter.

The Potters’ offense roared in front for a 41-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

East Liverpool thundered to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time East Liverpool and Minerva played in a 44-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

