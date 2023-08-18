West Lafayette Ridgewood didn’t flinch, finally repelling Coshocton 22-21 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

West Lafayette Ridgewood drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Coshocton after the first quarter.

The Redskins battled back to make it 14-7 at the intermission.

Coshocton moved ahead of West Lafayette Ridgewood 21-14 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Generals, as they climbed out of a hole with a 22-21 scoring margin.

The last time West Lafayette Ridgewood and Coshocton played in a 51-0 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

