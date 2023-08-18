Sugarcreek Garaway’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bellaire 38-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted in front of Bellaire 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Big Reds’ expense.

Sugarcreek Garaway roared to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Bellaire faced off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Bellaire High School.

