Cadiz Harrison Central trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 36-19 win over Uhrichsville Claymont during this Ohio football game.

Uhrichsville Claymont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Cadiz Harrison Central as the first quarter ended.

The Mustangs took a 19-18 lead over the Huskies heading to the halftime locker room.

Cadiz Harrison Central broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 30-19 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Huskies, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

