Rittman’s defense throttled Strasburg, resulting in a 27-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Rittman drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Strasburg after the first quarter.

The Indians opened a tight 13-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Rittman jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

