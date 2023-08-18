Malvern pushed past Berlin Center Western Reserve for a 26-7 win on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Malvern opened with a 7-0 advantage over Berlin Center Western Reserve through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Malvern roared to a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils outpointed the Hornets 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

