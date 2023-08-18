Defense dominated as Toronto pitched a 34-0 shutout of East Canton in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Toronto a 20-0 lead over East Canton.

The Red Knights’ offense pulled in front for a 34-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

