Caldwell pushed past Lore City Buckeye Trail for a 39-26 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Caldwell drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Lore City Buckeye Trail after the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 33-14 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Lore City Buckeye Trail showed its spirit while rallying to within 39-26 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lore City Buckeye Trail and Caldwell played in a 38-22 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

