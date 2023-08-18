Columbus Bishop Watterson’s defense throttled Columbus Whetstone, resulting in a 47-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Columbus Bishop Watterson drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Columbus Whetstone after the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 37-0 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Whetstone faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

