Wilmington controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Cincinnati Northwest at Wilmington High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Wilmington a 6-0 lead over Cincinnati Northwest.

The Hurricanes’ offense moved in front for a 13-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Wilmington thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hurricanes prevailed.

