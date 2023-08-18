A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Mt. Healthy handle Morrow Little Miami 24-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mt. Healthy a 12-0 lead over Morrow Little Miami.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Fighting Owls’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 12-0 points differential.

The last time Morrow Little Miami and Cincinnati Mt Healthy played in a 16-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

