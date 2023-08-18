Minster grabbed a 41-28 victory at the expense of Fort Loramie in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 27-14 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Wildcats and the Redskins each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Minster squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

