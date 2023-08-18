Maria Stein Marion Local didn’t flinch, finally repelling Wapakoneta 29-26 at Wapakoneta High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Flyers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Maria Stein Marion Local and Wapakoneta locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Flyers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-12 points differential.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Wapakoneta squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.