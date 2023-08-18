A swift early pace pushed Anna past Lewistown Indian Lake Friday 49-12 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Anna a 14-0 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake.

The Rockets fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Lakers’ expense.

Anna struck to a 49-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Anna and Lewistown Indian Lake faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

