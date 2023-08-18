After jumping in front early, Huber Heights Wayne held off Fairfield squad for a 58-51 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Huber Heights Wayne darted in front of Fairfield 28-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 28-22.

Fairfield took the lead 44-41 to start the fourth quarter.

The Warriors fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Indians.

The last time Fairfield and Huber Heights Wayne played in a 41-24 game on Aug. 18, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.