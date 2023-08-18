Cincinnati La Salle dominated Cincinnati Colerain 28-3 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The Lancers fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Lancers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-3 advantage in the frame.

The last time Cincinnati La Salle and Cincinnati Colerain played in a 20-14 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.