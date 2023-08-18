Oregon Clay didn’t flinch, finally repelling Sandusky 33-32 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Sandusky started on steady ground by forging a 20-12 lead over Oregon Clay at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Oregon Clay broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-20 lead over Sandusky.

The Blue Streaks outpointed the Eagles 12-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

