Tiffin Columbian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-14 win over Fremont Ross in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Tough to find an edge early, Tiffin Columbian and Fremont Ross fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Tiffin Columbian struck to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Fremont Ross and Tiffin Columbian faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

