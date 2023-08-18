A suffocating defense helped Barnesville handle Rayland Buckeye Local 49-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Barnesville steamrolled in front of Rayland Buckeye Local 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks registered a 43-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Barnesville roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Barnesville and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

