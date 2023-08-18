Lancaster edged Ashville Teays Valley 24-17 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Ashville Teays Valley, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Lancaster through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 10-10 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lancaster and Ashville Teays Valley locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

The Gales put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Vikings 7-0 in the last stanza.

