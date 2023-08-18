New Lexington knocked off Lancaster Fairfield Union 28-14 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

New Lexington drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Lancaster Fairfield Union after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave New Lexington a 22-14 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Lancaster Fairfield Union squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

