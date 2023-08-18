Defense dominated as New Concord John Glenn pitched a 28-0 shutout of Circleville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave New Concord John Glenn a 7-0 lead over Circleville.

The Little Muskies opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Little Muskies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

