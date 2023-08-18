Amanda-Clearcreek dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-6 win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Amanda-Clearcreek drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Columbus Linden-Mckinley after the first quarter.

The Aces registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Amanda-Clearcreek steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

