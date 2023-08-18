It was a tough night for Springfield Kenton Ridge which was overmatched by Mechanicsburg in this 38-7 verdict.

The first quarter gave Mechanicsburg a 7-0 lead over Springfield Kenton Ridge.

The Indians fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-7.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Mechanicsburg and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

