Beverly Fort Frye didn’t flinch, finally repelling Marietta 21-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 14-10 advantage over Marietta through the first quarter.

Marietta showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-18 count in the third quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

