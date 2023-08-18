A suffocating defense helped Jackson handle Logan 22-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Jackson drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Logan after the first quarter.

The Ironmen opened a small 15-0 gap over the Chieftains at halftime.

Jackson charged to a 22-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Jackson and Logan squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Logan High School.

