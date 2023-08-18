Cincinnati Winton Woods pushed past Trotwood-Madison for a 21-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Tough to find an edge early, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Trotwood-Madison fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Cincinnati Winton Woods jumped ahead over Trotwood-Madison when the fourth quarter began 21-7.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Trotwood-Madison squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

