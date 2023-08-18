An early dose of momentum helped Columbus Hamilton Township to a 41-19 runaway past Whitehall-Yearling in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Columbus Hamilton Township opened with a 20-7 advantage over Whitehall-Yearling through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Rams fought to 26-19.

Columbus Hamilton Township moved to a 34-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.