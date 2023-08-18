Canal Winchester Harvest Prep’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bloom-Carroll 38-16 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Bloom-Carroll 6-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped to a 22-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-7 points differential.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Bloom-Carroll faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

