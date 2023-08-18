Bexley cut in front to start, but Columbus Franklin Heights answered the challenge to collect a 28-14 victory in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bexley, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus Franklin Heights through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.