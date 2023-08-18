Poland Seminary’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Salem 38-6 during this Ohio football game.

The Bulldogs registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Quakers.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Poland Seminary and Salem were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.