Alliance Marlington didn’t flinch, finally repelling Warrensville Heights 39-32 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Warrensville Heights started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Alliance Marlington at the end of the first quarter.

The Dukes kept a 22-8 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Warrensville Heights fought to within 32-24.

The Tigers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Dukes would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

