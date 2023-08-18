Carrollton took overtime to beat Akron Manchester 37-30 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Panthers took a 16-7 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

Akron Manchester enjoyed a 30-14 lead over Carrollton to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors and the Panthers locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted points in the first overtime period.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 second overtime period, too.

Last season, Carrollton and Akron Manchester squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Akron Manchester High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.