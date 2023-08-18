Alliance finally found a way to top Uniontown Lake 12-7 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks took a 7-0 lead over the Aviators heading to the halftime locker room.

Uniontown Lake moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over Alliance at the end of the third quarter.

The Aviators pulled off a stirring 6-0 final quarter to trip the Blue Streaks.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Alliance faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Alliance High School.

