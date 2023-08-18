Warren G. Harding’s advantage forced Canton McKinley to dig down, but it did to earn a 33-14 win Friday in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Warren G. Harding, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Canton McKinley through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Canton McKinley darted ahead of Warren G. Harding 21-14 as the fourth quarter started.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 12-0 in the last stanza.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.