Cincinnati Wyoming posted a narrow 16-12 win over Hamilton Ross in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Cincinnati Wyoming darted in front of Hamilton Ross 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 10-6 at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

