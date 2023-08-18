Milford rolled past Trenton Edgewood for a comfortable 42-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Milford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Trenton Edgewood through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Milford roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Milford and Trenton Edgewood faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Milford High School.

