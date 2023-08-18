Monroe’s defense throttled Oxford Talawanda, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The Hornets opened a giant 21-0 gap over the Brave at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hornets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Monroe and Oxford Talawanda squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.