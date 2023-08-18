Bellbrook knocked off Tipp City Tippecanoe 21-7 at Bellbrook High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The Golden Eagles registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Devils.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Golden Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Bellbrook faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

