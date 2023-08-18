Middletown Madison handed Camden Preble Shawnee a tough 33-13 loss in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Middletown Madison darted in front of Camden Preble Shawnee 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Camden Preble Shawnee trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 26-13.

The Mohawks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

